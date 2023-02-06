Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 372 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.11%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

