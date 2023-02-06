TransDigm Group (TDG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY23 guidance at $20.68-22.08 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $20.68-$22.08 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $713.50 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $733.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $648.51 and a 200-day moving average of $613.04.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.