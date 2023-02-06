Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

