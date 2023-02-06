Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.67 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Shares of COO stock opened at $354.49 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

