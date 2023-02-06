Truist Financial Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $15.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

PTON stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

