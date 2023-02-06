Truist Financial Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $125.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $120.16 on Friday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $876,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,373 shares of company stock worth $6,383,541 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

