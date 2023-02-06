Truist Financial Raises Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.