Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.64), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

TSN stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 28.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

