U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,968 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

