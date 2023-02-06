UBS Group Begins Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $563.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.94% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 663,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 85,244 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

