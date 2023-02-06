USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,692.97 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,509.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,540.70.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

