USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.80.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,805 shares in the company, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,930 shares of company stock valued at $33,878,176 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR opened at $456.30 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.74. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

