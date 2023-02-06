USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,167 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Centene by 39.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

