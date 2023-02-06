USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 18,060 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

