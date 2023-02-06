USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $67.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

