USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,477 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 148.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nutrien by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $82.96 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

