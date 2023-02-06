Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

