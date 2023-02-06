Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

CYBBF stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

