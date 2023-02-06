Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WNC. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,006 shares of company stock worth $2,796,593. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Wabash National by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading

