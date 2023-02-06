Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

