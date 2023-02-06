Wells Fargo & Company Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $109.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.05.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

