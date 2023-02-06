Wells Fargo & Company Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $330.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.75.

SAIA opened at $286.36 on Monday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.10 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

