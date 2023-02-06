Wells Fargo & Company Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $330.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.75.
Saia Stock Down 0.4 %
SAIA opened at $286.36 on Monday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.10 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Trading of Saia
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
