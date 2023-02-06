Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $5.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.