Wells Fargo & Company Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $425.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $444.85.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $414.36 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $433.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.09 and a 200 day moving average of $357.65.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.