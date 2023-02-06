Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,734 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Ventas stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -478.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

