Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $5,985,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $118.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.