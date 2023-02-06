Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $130.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.55.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading

