Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,398 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

ADI opened at $178.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

