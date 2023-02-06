Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,412 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,643,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in AON by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.56.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $313.64 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.