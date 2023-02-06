WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 108.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in WestRock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 70,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in WestRock by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.