WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,458 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

