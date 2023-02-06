White Pine Capital LLC Buys 776 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 208.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $189.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

