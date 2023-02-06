Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWW. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

