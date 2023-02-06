Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $142.00 at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 151,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

