Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $129.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

