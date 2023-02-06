Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes $105,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.42 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.