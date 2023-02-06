Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from CHF 28 to CHF 24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $27.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $334.30.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

