1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.46 million, a P/E ratio of 224.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.