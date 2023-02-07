1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
FLWS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.46 million, a P/E ratio of 224.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.