1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $724.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.54 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.