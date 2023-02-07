1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $724.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.54 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

