16,074 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

