16,074 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.1 %
WBD stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
