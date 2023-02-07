18,188 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $126.78. The company has a market cap of $857.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,766,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,133. Insiders own 10.24% of the company's stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

