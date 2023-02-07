2,048 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.02.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

