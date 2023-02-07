2,430 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

