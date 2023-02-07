2,500 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

