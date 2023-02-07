250,000 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $4,587,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $2,218,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 279,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $2,846,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

VAQC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

