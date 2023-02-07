3,699 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

AEIS opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.