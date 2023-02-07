5th Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

5th Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 207.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 209.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

