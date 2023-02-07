6,298 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $877,000.

BATS:PSMJ opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.

