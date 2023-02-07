9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 206.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,055,487. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.65. The company has a market cap of $616.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

