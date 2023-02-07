ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Stake Boosted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 590,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 103,273 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 71.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 4.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

ABGI opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

